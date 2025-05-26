France and Vietnam Forge $10 Billion Partnership Amidst Rising Tariff Threats

France and Vietnam have inked a series of crucial agreements totaling over $10 billion, encompassing sectors such as aviation, defense, and nuclear energy. The deals were solidified on Monday during President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Hanoi, marking the first visit by a French president to Vietnam in nearly a decade.

This high-stakes collaboration arrives as the European Union faces the looming threat of significant U.S. tariffs, intended to be imposed from June 1, though President Trump has postponed them to July 9. Both nations are seeking to fortify their standing amid these geopolitical tensions.

Among the 14 agreements signed, significant focus has been placed on the purchase of Airbus planes, defense projects, and a deepwater container terminal by CMA CGM. This burgeoning partnership is also seen as a counterbalance to China's influence in the region, reinforcing strategic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)