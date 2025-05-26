Left Menu

Karnataka's Stand on HAL's Expansion and Defence Corridor Rights

Karnataka has raised concerns over proposed shifts in HAL operations, stressing its significant contribution to the aerospace and defence sectors. Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reportedly offered 10,000 acres for HAL's facility in Andhra Pradesh. The Karnataka government seeks recognition and a defence corridor, emphasizing its 65% contribution to India’s defence sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's authorities have expressed apprehension over media reports suggesting potential shifts in HAL's operations from the state. The reports, potentially validated by a proposal from former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, highlight plans to relocate HAL's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft production facility.

Naidu purportedly suggested a 10,000-acre site at the Lepakshi-Madakasira hub, near Bengaluru airport, to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, aiming to boost industrial growth in Andhra Pradesh. However, Karnataka officials argue their state is more deserving of such initiatives.

Despite receiving no defence corridors, which have been allotted to Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Karnataka claims eligibility based on its 65% contribution to India's aerospace and defence. A defence corridor is viewed not just as a state right but a strategic necessity for the nation's benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

