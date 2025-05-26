Karnataka's Stand on HAL's Expansion and Defence Corridor Rights

Karnataka's authorities have expressed apprehension over media reports suggesting potential shifts in HAL's operations from the state. The reports, potentially validated by a proposal from former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, highlight plans to relocate HAL's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft production facility.

Naidu purportedly suggested a 10,000-acre site at the Lepakshi-Madakasira hub, near Bengaluru airport, to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, aiming to boost industrial growth in Andhra Pradesh. However, Karnataka officials argue their state is more deserving of such initiatives.

Despite receiving no defence corridors, which have been allotted to Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Karnataka claims eligibility based on its 65% contribution to India's aerospace and defence. A defence corridor is viewed not just as a state right but a strategic necessity for the nation's benefit.

