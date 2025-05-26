Delhi Industrial Ideathon 2025: Empowering Youth for Economic Transformation
The Delhi government is set to launch its first Delhi Industrial Ideathon 2025, aimed at promoting digital transformation and entrepreneurship among the youth. Scheduled for July or August, the event will feature student teams solving real-world industrial challenges, with prizes totaling over Rs 80 lakh.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government is gearing up to host its inaugural Delhi Industrial Ideathon 2025, a strategic initiative to foster digital transformation and drive entrepreneurship among the youth. Announced by Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the event will serve as a platform for students to tackle real-world industrial challenges.
Scheduled for July or August, the Ideathon will bring together the brightest minds from over 30 leading educational institutions in Delhi. Participants, organized in teams of two to four, will be required to include at least one female member, encouraging diversity and collaboration across academic disciplines.
Organized by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, in collaboration with the Department of Industries, the Ideathon promises a prize pool exceeding Rs 80 lakh. The top team will receive Rs 10 lakh, with significant rewards for runners-up, incentivizing innovative solutions to boost Delhi's industrial sector.
ALSO READ
Fast-Tracking the Barapullah Phase-3 Flyover: Delhi Government's Race Against Time
Man Industries' Stellar Growth: Profit Skyrockets with Strategic Initiatives
Britannia Industries Anticipates Steady Market Recovery
Exide Industries Charts Robust Growth Path Amidst Market Challenges
V-Guard Industries' Profit Soars: A Strong Finish to FY25