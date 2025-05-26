Delhi Industrial Ideathon 2025: Empowering Youth for Economic Transformation

The Delhi government is gearing up to host its inaugural Delhi Industrial Ideathon 2025, a strategic initiative to foster digital transformation and drive entrepreneurship among the youth. Announced by Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the event will serve as a platform for students to tackle real-world industrial challenges.

Scheduled for July or August, the Ideathon will bring together the brightest minds from over 30 leading educational institutions in Delhi. Participants, organized in teams of two to four, will be required to include at least one female member, encouraging diversity and collaboration across academic disciplines.

Organized by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, in collaboration with the Department of Industries, the Ideathon promises a prize pool exceeding Rs 80 lakh. The top team will receive Rs 10 lakh, with significant rewards for runners-up, incentivizing innovative solutions to boost Delhi's industrial sector.