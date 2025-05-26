Authorities have announced a crackdown on illegal e-rickshaw charging stations in Delhi, which pose significant safety risks and are linked to economic losses estimated at Rs 120 crore annually. This follows a tragic incident where two teenagers died in a fire at such a facility in Shahdara.

The incident, which also left four others injured, highlights the dangers associated with these unauthorized charging stations, as voiced by a senior police officer. The officer emphasized the need for immediate action, urging officials to gather data on these illegal operations and develop a strategy to eliminate them.

The city's power discoms are actively working to tackle the issue, which includes rampant power theft by e-rickshaw operators. With over 60% of e-rickshaws involved in power theft, the discoms and the Power Department have been striving to curb these practices and ensure the safety of public spaces.

