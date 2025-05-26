Chaos in Liverpool: Car Hits Pedestrians During Celebrations

In a chaotic turn of events, a car reportedly struck several pedestrians during Liverpool's Premier League title celebrations in the city centre, according to British police.

The situation unfolded on Monday when emergency services rushed to the scene following the incident. Authorities confirmed that the vehicle had come to a stop, and a male individual has been apprehended in connection with the occurrence.

As investigations continue, emergency responders remain actively engaged in securing the area and attending to those affected by the occurrence, casting a shadow over what was meant to be a joyous occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)