Left Menu

Chaos in Liverpool: Car Hits Pedestrians During Celebrations

British police are responding to an incident where a car struck multiple pedestrians during Liverpool's Premier League title celebrations. The car halted at the scene, and a male suspect has been detained. Emergency services are currently attending to the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 23:44 IST
Chaos in Liverpool: Car Hits Pedestrians During Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a chaotic turn of events, a car reportedly struck several pedestrians during Liverpool's Premier League title celebrations in the city centre, according to British police.

The situation unfolded on Monday when emergency services rushed to the scene following the incident. Authorities confirmed that the vehicle had come to a stop, and a male individual has been apprehended in connection with the occurrence.

As investigations continue, emergency responders remain actively engaged in securing the area and attending to those affected by the occurrence, casting a shadow over what was meant to be a joyous occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025