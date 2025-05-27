Left Menu

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani Shines at Cannes: Indian Media in the Global Spotlight

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd., proudly walked the Cannes red carpet, symbolizing Indian media's rising presence globally. Honored by FICCI and NFDC for his significant contributions, Lakhani joined a galaxy of stars, reflecting Indian entertainment's vibrant creativity and ambition.

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd., made a memorable entrance onto the red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, marking a significant moment for Indian media on the international stage.

Recognized by FICCI and NFDC for his substantial contributions to Indian cinema, Lakhani's presence at the festival was a testament to his unwavering support for the industry. Dressed in a classic tuxedo, he stood alongside global film icons, representing the ambition and creative excellence of India.

This year, Lakhani joined esteemed Indian personalities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt at Cannes, alongside international stars like Tom Cruise and Meryl Streep, enhancing the festival's global appeal. His company's 45-year legacy in promoting Indian films through outdoor campaigns was celebrated, as Lakhani brought this brilliance to an international audience at Cannes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

