India Accelerates Indigenous Combat Aircraft Development: AMCA Programme Gains Momentum

In a significant move to enhance India's defense capabilities, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday approved the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme Execution Model. The Ministry of Defence hailed this as a crucial step in bolstering India's indigenous aerospace industry.

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) will spearhead the programme, inviting both private and public sector participation on a competitive basis. Companies can engage independently or collaborate as joint ventures or consortia, as long as they are compliant with Indian laws.

This initiative underscores India's commitment to Aatmanirbharta in the aerospace domain. The decision aims to harness local expertise for developing the AMCA prototype, marking a significant milestone as ADA prepares to issue an Expression of Interest for the development phase.

India is keen on involving private sector players in this indigenous fifth-generation fighter project, setting up a Defence Ministry committee to explore private sector collaboration, even as the US vies to sell its F-35 jets to India. The committee, led by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, includes members from the Indian Air Force and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Diverse models are under consideration, including joint ventures and private participation in design and development phases, with HAL at the core. Currently, HAL subcontracts a portion of its work to private firms such as L&T and Godrej, while the Tata Group is known for its aircraft integration expertise.

A full-scale AMCA model was recently showcased at Aero India 2025, displaying its innovative features like AI-powered systems for improved combat capabilities, indicating a leap towards advanced aviation technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)