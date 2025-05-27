Left Menu

India Accelerates Indigenous Combat Aircraft Development: AMCA Programme Gains Momentum

The approval of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme Execution Model by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh marks a critical advancement in India's defense sector. This strategic move is designed to enhance domestic aerospace capabilities, encouraging both private and public sector participation through competitive bidding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 11:20 IST
India Accelerates Indigenous Combat Aircraft Development: AMCA Programme Gains Momentum
A full-scale model of AMCA at Aero-India 2025 (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance India's defense capabilities, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday approved the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme Execution Model. The Ministry of Defence hailed this as a crucial step in bolstering India's indigenous aerospace industry.

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) will spearhead the programme, inviting both private and public sector participation on a competitive basis. Companies can engage independently or collaborate as joint ventures or consortia, as long as they are compliant with Indian laws.

This initiative underscores India's commitment to Aatmanirbharta in the aerospace domain. The decision aims to harness local expertise for developing the AMCA prototype, marking a significant milestone as ADA prepares to issue an Expression of Interest for the development phase.

India is keen on involving private sector players in this indigenous fifth-generation fighter project, setting up a Defence Ministry committee to explore private sector collaboration, even as the US vies to sell its F-35 jets to India. The committee, led by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, includes members from the Indian Air Force and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Diverse models are under consideration, including joint ventures and private participation in design and development phases, with HAL at the core. Currently, HAL subcontracts a portion of its work to private firms such as L&T and Godrej, while the Tata Group is known for its aircraft integration expertise.

A full-scale AMCA model was recently showcased at Aero India 2025, displaying its innovative features like AI-powered systems for improved combat capabilities, indicating a leap towards advanced aviation technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025