Central Asia Express: Revolutionizing Cotton Yarn Distribution
The Central Asia Express, a new freight route from Tashkent to Fuzhou, launched on 23 May 2025, shaving 50% off traditional transit times. This direct route improves logistics efficiency for Xiamen ITG Group, reduces costs, and enhances the distribution of Uzbek cotton yarn, bolstering China's textile supply chain.
On 23 May 2025, a landmark in international logistics was set as the inaugural Central Asia Express train, loaded with 50 containers of Uzbek cotton yarn purchased by Xiamen ITG Group, departed from Tashkent. The train is expected to reach Fuzhou, in China's Fujian Province, within 12 days.
This new direct freight route significantly reduces transit time by nearly half compared to traditional methods. It offers Xiamen ITG Group enhanced logistical efficiency, lower operational costs, and superior service quality, thereby optimizing the supply chain for Uzbek cotton yarn.
As the leading importer of Uzbek yarn in China, Xiamen ITG has been a pivotal partner for Uzbek cotton enterprises since 2016, engaging in multiple agreements with key industry players to fortify the textile industry chain and leverage Uzbekistan's high-quality resources.
