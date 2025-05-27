Tragedy Turns Celebration: Car Hits Liverpool Fans During Title Parade

A festive occasion turned tragic when a car drove into a crowd of Liverpool fans during a Premier League title parade. Four individuals remain critically ill in hospital following Monday's incident, which took place in Liverpool's bustling city centre. City Mayor Steve Rotheram expressed hope for their recovery.

Authorities quickly dismissed fears of terrorism, arresting a 53-year-old local man. Videos show the grey people-carrier crashing through revellers, sparking angry reactions from fans who attempted to reach the driver as police intervened. In total, 47 people received medical attention, with 20 treated at the scene and 27 hospitalized, including children.

The incident occurred just as the event was winding down. The quick release of information from police and local officials aimed to prevent online speculation and misinformation. Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised emergency services for their swift response, emphasizing the importance of safety during public celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)