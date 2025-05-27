Unseasonal Rains Wreak Havoc in Maharashtra's Palghar District

In an unexpected turn of events, unseasonal rains in Maharashtra's Palghar district have caused extensive damage to the lives and livelihoods of over 9,000 farmers and fishermen, according to officials.

The district administration detailed the severe impact of the early-May rainfall, with an official release indicating that 2,124 homes and four huts were completely destroyed while another 2,120 houses suffered partial damage. A relief proposal totaling Rs 1.2 crore has been forwarded to the state government for housing damages.

Additionally, crops spanning 537.68 hectares owned by 1,923 farmers, along with 2,162.79 hectares of fruit crops from 5,598 cultivators, were ravaged by the rains. The administration is seeking Rs 9.23 crore to assist affected farmers. For the fishermen, who saw 99 boats partially wrecked and two entirely destroyed, a request for Rs 6.32 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund has been made.

