Left Menu

Unseasonal Rains Wreak Havoc in Maharashtra's Palghar District

Unseasonal rainfall in Maharashtra's Palghar district has severely impacted over 9,000 farmers and fishermen. The local administration has proposed financial relief totaling over Rs 10 crore to the state government, detailing extensive damages to homes, crops, and boats caused by the unanticipated weather event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:03 IST
Unseasonal Rains Wreak Havoc in Maharashtra's Palghar District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, unseasonal rains in Maharashtra's Palghar district have caused extensive damage to the lives and livelihoods of over 9,000 farmers and fishermen, according to officials.

The district administration detailed the severe impact of the early-May rainfall, with an official release indicating that 2,124 homes and four huts were completely destroyed while another 2,120 houses suffered partial damage. A relief proposal totaling Rs 1.2 crore has been forwarded to the state government for housing damages.

Additionally, crops spanning 537.68 hectares owned by 1,923 farmers, along with 2,162.79 hectares of fruit crops from 5,598 cultivators, were ravaged by the rains. The administration is seeking Rs 9.23 crore to assist affected farmers. For the fishermen, who saw 99 boats partially wrecked and two entirely destroyed, a request for Rs 6.32 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund has been made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025