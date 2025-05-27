Left Menu

Blue Dart Express Maintains Steady Course Amid Geopolitical and Economic Challenges

Blue Dart Express Limited reported stable financial results for FY 2025, amid geopolitical uncertainty and macroeconomic challenges, with revenue of Rs. 5,720 crore and profit of Rs. 245 crore. The company plans to invest in network expansion, digital capabilities, and sustainable practices to boost future growth and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:44 IST
Blue Dart Express Maintains Steady Course Amid Geopolitical and Economic Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Blue Dart Express Limited, a leader in South Asia's express transportation sector, has announced its financial performance for the year ending March 31, 2025. Despite facing geopolitical and economic instability, the company achieved a stable performance, generating Rs. 5,720 crore in revenue and a profit after tax of Rs. 245 crore.

During a recent board meeting in Mumbai, Balfour Manuel, Managing Director of Blue Dart Express, emphasized the company's commitment to maintaining consistency and service quality. By investing in aviation capabilities and infrastructure, Blue Dart aims to reinforce its core operations, leveraging technology for cost efficiency and service reliability amid external uncertainties.

Moving forward, Blue Dart plans to focus on network expansion, enhancing digital capabilities, and embedding sustainable practices. Recognitions in customer service, sustainability, and brand loyalty underscore its operational excellence, making it a trusted brand and a great workplace, particularly for women.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025