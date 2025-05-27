Blue Dart Express Maintains Steady Course Amid Geopolitical and Economic Challenges

Blue Dart Express Limited, a leader in South Asia's express transportation sector, has announced its financial performance for the year ending March 31, 2025. Despite facing geopolitical and economic instability, the company achieved a stable performance, generating Rs. 5,720 crore in revenue and a profit after tax of Rs. 245 crore.

During a recent board meeting in Mumbai, Balfour Manuel, Managing Director of Blue Dart Express, emphasized the company's commitment to maintaining consistency and service quality. By investing in aviation capabilities and infrastructure, Blue Dart aims to reinforce its core operations, leveraging technology for cost efficiency and service reliability amid external uncertainties.

Moving forward, Blue Dart plans to focus on network expansion, enhancing digital capabilities, and embedding sustainable practices. Recognitions in customer service, sustainability, and brand loyalty underscore its operational excellence, making it a trusted brand and a great workplace, particularly for women.