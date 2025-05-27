Vertoz Limited Reports Robust Growth, Aiming Global Expansion in MadTech and CloudTech

Vertoz Limited, a global leader in MadTech and CloudTech solutions, has reported significant financial growth for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company revealed a staggering 64% year-on-year increase in revenue, amounting to Rs. 255.20 crore.

Additionally, EBITDA saw a dramatic rise of 70% to Rs. 36.44 crore, and PAT surged by 59% to Rs. 25.66 crore. In the fourth quarter alone, revenue increased by 43%, with EBITDA soaring by 86% and PAT by 28%, underscoring Vertoz's robust performance amidst global economic turbulence.

According to Mr. Ashish Shah, Director of Vertoz, the fiscal year 2025 marked a pivotal transformation for the company, highlighted by a strategic shift towards a global technology enabler. The company's ambitious expansion plan includes increasing its global presence and significantly growing its workforce from 45 to 350 over five years, reinforcing its commitment to becoming a formidable force in the MadTech and CloudTech arenas.

