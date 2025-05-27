Left Menu

Vertoz Limited Reports Robust Growth, Aiming Global Expansion in MadTech and CloudTech

Vertoz Limited, a global MadTech and CloudTech firm, reported significant growth for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with a 64% increase in revenue. The company is transforming from an advertising-centric firm to a global tech enabler, despite global economic challenges. Expansion in talent and global presence is highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:57 IST
Vertoz Limited (Formerly known as Vertoz Advertising Limited) reports robust performance for Q4 & FY2024-25 Results. Image Credit: ANI
Vertoz Limited, a global leader in MadTech and CloudTech solutions, has reported significant financial growth for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company revealed a staggering 64% year-on-year increase in revenue, amounting to Rs. 255.20 crore.

Additionally, EBITDA saw a dramatic rise of 70% to Rs. 36.44 crore, and PAT surged by 59% to Rs. 25.66 crore. In the fourth quarter alone, revenue increased by 43%, with EBITDA soaring by 86% and PAT by 28%, underscoring Vertoz's robust performance amidst global economic turbulence.

According to Mr. Ashish Shah, Director of Vertoz, the fiscal year 2025 marked a pivotal transformation for the company, highlighted by a strategic shift towards a global technology enabler. The company's ambitious expansion plan includes increasing its global presence and significantly growing its workforce from 45 to 350 over five years, reinforcing its commitment to becoming a formidable force in the MadTech and CloudTech arenas.

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

