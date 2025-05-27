Vertoz Limited Reports Robust Growth, Aiming Global Expansion in MadTech and CloudTech
Vertoz Limited, a global MadTech and CloudTech firm, reported significant growth for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with a 64% increase in revenue. The company is transforming from an advertising-centric firm to a global tech enabler, despite global economic challenges. Expansion in talent and global presence is highlighted.
- India
Vertoz Limited, a global leader in MadTech and CloudTech solutions, has reported significant financial growth for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company revealed a staggering 64% year-on-year increase in revenue, amounting to Rs. 255.20 crore.
Additionally, EBITDA saw a dramatic rise of 70% to Rs. 36.44 crore, and PAT surged by 59% to Rs. 25.66 crore. In the fourth quarter alone, revenue increased by 43%, with EBITDA soaring by 86% and PAT by 28%, underscoring Vertoz's robust performance amidst global economic turbulence.
According to Mr. Ashish Shah, Director of Vertoz, the fiscal year 2025 marked a pivotal transformation for the company, highlighted by a strategic shift towards a global technology enabler. The company's ambitious expansion plan includes increasing its global presence and significantly growing its workforce from 45 to 350 over five years, reinforcing its commitment to becoming a formidable force in the MadTech and CloudTech arenas.
