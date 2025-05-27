Left Menu

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals: Pioneering Global Expansion in CDMO

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., India's leading CDMO, reported a 12.4% YoY revenue growth in Q4 FY25 with a focus on expanding its global footprint. The company secured a €200 million contract in Europe and increased R&D investment by 16% to strengthen its innovation capabilities and product portfolio.

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., India's largest CDMO, has made significant strides in its financial and operational performance for Q4 and FY25. The company reported a 12.4% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching Rs.1,073 crore in the fourth quarter, driven by strategic global expansions and innovation efforts.

The fiscal year highlights include a pivotal €200 million contract to supply pharmaceutical products to Europe, enhancing Akums' global market presence. To support its growth, the company invested Rs. 272 crore in capital expenditure, expanding its manufacturing capabilities to nearly 50 billion units yearly.

Akums continues to emphasize research and development, allocating over 3% of its revenue to R&D and securing numerous DCGI approvals. With a diverse portfolio of over 4,000 formulations, the company is focused on evolving into a global pharmaceutical force while maintaining a strong domestic market presence.

