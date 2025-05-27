Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals: Pioneering Global Expansion in CDMO

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., India's largest CDMO, has made significant strides in its financial and operational performance for Q4 and FY25. The company reported a 12.4% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching Rs.1,073 crore in the fourth quarter, driven by strategic global expansions and innovation efforts.

The fiscal year highlights include a pivotal €200 million contract to supply pharmaceutical products to Europe, enhancing Akums' global market presence. To support its growth, the company invested Rs. 272 crore in capital expenditure, expanding its manufacturing capabilities to nearly 50 billion units yearly.

Akums continues to emphasize research and development, allocating over 3% of its revenue to R&D and securing numerous DCGI approvals. With a diverse portfolio of over 4,000 formulations, the company is focused on evolving into a global pharmaceutical force while maintaining a strong domestic market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)