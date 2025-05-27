Left Menu

Balrampur Chini Mills Pioneers Green Industrial Growth with New PLA Plant

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd has signed an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh government to set up a 250 TPD polylactic acid plant in Lakhimpur Kheri. This project represents an Rs 2,850 crore investment aimed at creating 225 jobs and underscores UP's focus on sustainable industrial development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:08 IST
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd has taken a significant step towards sustainable industrial advancement by signing an initial agreement with the Uttar Pradesh government. The deal involves establishing a 250 TPD polylactic acid (PLA) plant at Kumbhi Chini Mills, Lakhimpur Kheri, with an investment of Rs 2,850 crore.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed in Mumbai, signifies a robust partnership between Balrampur Chini Mills and the UP government. Present during the signing were CEO of Invest UP, Anand Vijay Kiran Anand, Executive Director of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Avantika Saraogi, and state Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh.

Vivek Saraogi, Chairman and Managing Director of Balrampur Chini Mills, expressed optimism about the collaboration's impact on bioplastics innovation. The project aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision for Uttar Pradesh to become a prominent investment hub, aiming for a one-trillion-dollar economy through sustainable growth.

