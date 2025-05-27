ACE Achieves Robust Profit Growth in Q4

Action Construction Equipment (ACE) has announced a remarkable rise in its net profit by over 20% in the fourth quarter, reaching Rs 118.56 crore compared to Rs 98.45 crore in the same period last year.

The company experienced a revenue growth from operations, with figures climbing to Rs 960.99 crore, marking a 15% increase from the previous year's fourth quarter.

For the fiscal year, ACE saw a net profit boost of around 25%, achieving Rs 409.24 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 3,427.37 crore. An Rs 2 per share dividend has been recommended for shareholders, as the company expresses trust in India's global economic position and vibrant capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)