Eume Expands Reach with Major Funding Round

Travel accessories brand Eume has secured Rs 25 crore in a funding round led by Ashish Kacholia, with contributions from existing investors. This injection of capital will support retail expansions and talent development. Meanwhile, Worldline ePayments has been authorized by the RBI as an Export-Import Payment Aggregator, enhancing cross-border transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:50 IST
Travel luggage and accessories brand Eume has successfully raised Rs 25 crore in a funding round spearheaded by prominent investor Ashish Kacholia, alongside longstanding investors Pradeep Rathod of Cello Group and Prithviraj Kothari of Arvog Financial.

The fresh capital infusion will bolster Eume's retail expansion efforts and facilitate talent acquisition, according to a company statement. The announcement highlights Eume's strategic initiatives to grow and enhance its market position.

In related news, Worldline ePayments India has received authorization from the Reserve Bank of India to function as an Export-Import Payment Aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, broadening its capacity to manage cross-border transactions efficiently.

