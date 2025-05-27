Haryana's Successful Liquor Auction Spurs Economic Growth
The Haryana Excise and Taxation Department successfully auctioned excise retail liquor vends in key districts, including Gurugram and Panipat. With a license fee collection of Rs 3,400 crore, 70% of 283 zones saw increased participation. Future auctions and policy reforms are planned, aligning with the financial year.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana Excise and Taxation Department made notable progress by auctioning excise retail liquor vends across eight districts, including the significant regions of Gurugram (West), Rohtak, and Panipat.
Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh confirmed a strong response, with bids submitted over a comprehensive two-day window. Officials revealed that 283 out of 411 zones were successfully auctioned, highlighting a better participation rate compared to the previous year.
The auction yielded a license fee of approximately Rs 3,400 crore, showcasing a substantial financial boost. The remaining zones will be auctioned in June. Future auctions are also being lined up for additional districts, aligning with the newly approved Excise policy for 2025-27, which introduces fiscal year alignment.
ALSO READ
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations
EU Tech Commissioner Henna Virkkunen Heads to the U.S. Amid Tensions
Latur Police Clamp Down on Gold Snatching and Illegal Liquor Trade
At least 14 people die after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Punjab's Amritsar district, say officials.
Amritsar Municipal Commissioner Faces Heat Over Sanitation Issues