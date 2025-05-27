Left Menu

Haryana's Successful Liquor Auction Spurs Economic Growth

The Haryana Excise and Taxation Department successfully auctioned excise retail liquor vends in key districts, including Gurugram and Panipat. With a license fee collection of Rs 3,400 crore, 70% of 283 zones saw increased participation. Future auctions and policy reforms are planned, aligning with the financial year.

Haryana's Successful Liquor Auction Spurs Economic Growth
The Haryana Excise and Taxation Department made notable progress by auctioning excise retail liquor vends across eight districts, including the significant regions of Gurugram (West), Rohtak, and Panipat.

Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh confirmed a strong response, with bids submitted over a comprehensive two-day window. Officials revealed that 283 out of 411 zones were successfully auctioned, highlighting a better participation rate compared to the previous year.

The auction yielded a license fee of approximately Rs 3,400 crore, showcasing a substantial financial boost. The remaining zones will be auctioned in June. Future auctions are also being lined up for additional districts, aligning with the newly approved Excise policy for 2025-27, which introduces fiscal year alignment.

