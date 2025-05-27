Taiwan Strengthens US Ties with Economic Pledges Amid Trade Tensions

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has committed to increasing the island's purchase of American goods, such as natural gas and weapons, to enhance ties with the United States amidst looming tariff threats.

In discussions with a US congressional delegation, Lai highlighted the goal of achieving "more balanced bilateral trade" and increasing Taiwan's energy resilience. Rep. Bruce Westerman emphasized America's readiness to expand trade relationships, especially as Taiwan faces pressures from China.

The growing economic relationship includes significant Taiwanese investments in the US, such as TSMC's $165 billion chip factories in Arizona. While trade imbalance concerns linger, both nations aim to counter economic coercion and enhance regional stability through closer cooperation.