Flyadeal Set to Launch Flights to Syria Amid Sanctions Easing

Saudi budget airline flyadeal plans to begin flights to Syria as international sanctions are being lifted. CEO Steven Greenway announced the possible launch in July, joining other airlines like Qatar Airways and FlyDubai resuming operations. Lifting sanctions comes after requests from Saudi and UAE leaders.

Flyadeal Set to Launch Flights to Syria Amid Sanctions Easing
Saudi budget carrier flyadeal is preparing to initiate flights to Syria, aiming for a launch as early as July, according to CEO Steven Greenway's announcement on Wednesday. This development marks a significant shift as international sanctions against Syria are eased, allowing foreign airlines to resume their services.

Historically, numerous airlines ceased operations in Syria due to the protracted 14-year civil war. The situation intensified when President Bashar al-Assad was overthrown in December 2024, leading to the suspension of international flights. However, services have recommenced, with Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, and Royal Jordanian among the first to resume operations, alongside Syrian airlines. FlyDubai also confirmed it will restart services by June.

The recent relaxation of sanctions, driven by U.S. President Donald Trump at the request of Saudi Arabia's crown prince, and the EU's decision to lift economic restrictions, pave the way for renewed airline activities in the region.

