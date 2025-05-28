Left Menu

South Asia's Economic Rise Amid Global Challenges

A new survey by the World Economic Forum reveals that chief economists are optimistic about South Asia's economic growth, particularly in India, despite global challenges like trade policy shocks, AI disruptions, and geopolitical tensions. Concerns about inflation, public debt, and job losses due to AI remain significant.

A recent World Economic Forum survey reveals that chief economists worldwide are notably optimistic about South Asia's economic prospects, with India projected to lead growth in 2025 and 2026. This optimism comes amidst concerns of global growth stalling due to trade policy shocks and artificial intelligence disruptions.

The survey also highlights mixed global growth expectations, with weak prospects in North America, resilience in Asia-Pacific, and cautious optimism in Europe. Meanwhile, China's economic outlook remains uncertain, while South Asia stands out with strong growth expectations, particularly in India.

Despite the positive outlook for South Asia, challenges like inflation, geopolitical tensions, and public debt concerns loom large. AI's potential economic impact is both promising and risky, with expectations of job losses and market disruptions, underscoring the pressing need for strategic planning and investment in transformative technologies.

