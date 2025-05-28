Sanjivani Parenteral Ltd. Declares Historic Dividend

For the first time in its history, Sanjivani Parenteral Limited has announced the recommendation of a dividend. This landmark decision marks a significant milestone for the Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company.

The Board has proposed a final dividend of INR 0.5 per share, equivalent to 5% of the equity share's face value for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. Shareholders will vote on this at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. If approved, the dividend will be disbursed within 30 days following its declaration.

Despite the positive news, the company acknowledges the unpredictability of forward-looking statements amidst shifting economic conditions, tax laws, and other factors. Sanjivani Parenteral Ltd. disclaims responsibility for actions based on these projections. The company is renowned for producing a wide range of therapeutic products from multiple facilities in India and the Czech Republic.

