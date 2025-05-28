Reviving the Loom: Unions Push for NTC Mills' Resurgence
Unions demand the reopening of 22 National Textile Corporation (NTC) mills, urging privatisation or joint ventures. Workers face hardships as operations paused since 2020 across nine states. Maharashtra, hosting six mills, sees protest for pending salaries and bonuses. Assets worth Rs 5,000 crore highlight potential revival opportunities.
Union representatives have called for the reopening of 22 National Textile Corporation (NTC) mills that were shut down five years ago due to COVID-19, highlighting significant worker hardship. Employees suggest privatisation or joint ventures as potential solutions, amidst ongoing protests and pending salaries.
Legislative council member Sachin Ahir, who leads the National Coordination Action Committee, revealed that operations have yet to resume, affecting over 20,000 workers. In Maharashtra alone, six mills employ around 2,000-3,000 workers.
The unions, spanning nine states, demand resumed operations and full salaries, citing unpaid bonuses of over Rs 2 crore. They stress the mills' potential, valued at Rs 5,000 crore, in producing essential goods for government entities. Further legal action and weather-related damages intensify the urgency.
