Reviving the Loom: Unions Push for NTC Mills' Resurgence

Union representatives have called for the reopening of 22 National Textile Corporation (NTC) mills that were shut down five years ago due to COVID-19, highlighting significant worker hardship. Employees suggest privatisation or joint ventures as potential solutions, amidst ongoing protests and pending salaries.

Legislative council member Sachin Ahir, who leads the National Coordination Action Committee, revealed that operations have yet to resume, affecting over 20,000 workers. In Maharashtra alone, six mills employ around 2,000-3,000 workers.

The unions, spanning nine states, demand resumed operations and full salaries, citing unpaid bonuses of over Rs 2 crore. They stress the mills' potential, valued at Rs 5,000 crore, in producing essential goods for government entities. Further legal action and weather-related damages intensify the urgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)