Left Menu

Reviving the Loom: Unions Push for NTC Mills' Resurgence

Unions demand the reopening of 22 National Textile Corporation (NTC) mills, urging privatisation or joint ventures. Workers face hardships as operations paused since 2020 across nine states. Maharashtra, hosting six mills, sees protest for pending salaries and bonuses. Assets worth Rs 5,000 crore highlight potential revival opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:41 IST
Reviving the Loom: Unions Push for NTC Mills' Resurgence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union representatives have called for the reopening of 22 National Textile Corporation (NTC) mills that were shut down five years ago due to COVID-19, highlighting significant worker hardship. Employees suggest privatisation or joint ventures as potential solutions, amidst ongoing protests and pending salaries.

Legislative council member Sachin Ahir, who leads the National Coordination Action Committee, revealed that operations have yet to resume, affecting over 20,000 workers. In Maharashtra alone, six mills employ around 2,000-3,000 workers.

The unions, spanning nine states, demand resumed operations and full salaries, citing unpaid bonuses of over Rs 2 crore. They stress the mills' potential, valued at Rs 5,000 crore, in producing essential goods for government entities. Further legal action and weather-related damages intensify the urgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025