Jaipur Airport: Rising Air Travel and Strategic Investments Elevate Passenger Traffic

Jaipur International Airport witnessed a remarkable surge in passenger traffic, marking an 11% increase for the 2024-25 fiscal year. The facility served over 6.15 million passengers, a significant rise from the previous year.

Officials attribute this growth to the rising demand for both domestic and international air travel, along with substantial infrastructural and service upgrades. The airport, operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, has expanded its network and focuses on delivering premium services.

In addition to the implementation of a parallel taxiway and Automated Weather Observing System, major events like the International Indian Film Academy Awards contributed to peak travel periods. With plans for further expansion, Jaipur Airport aims to reinforce its position as a key aviation hub.

