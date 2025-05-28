Mizoram CM Advocates New Railway Connection to Delhi

Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma has called on the Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, to establish a Rajdhani Express service connecting the northeastern state to New Delhi. This request comes as the Bairabi-Sairang railway line is set to become operational in July.

During their meeting in New Delhi, Lalduhoma also advocated for direct train services from Sairang to both Kolkata and Tripura, aiming to enhance the region's connectivity. The Bairabi-Sairang line stretches over 51.38 km, linking the state with the rest of India.

In addition to his requests for new train services, Lalduhoma urged the development of Sairang's railway station into a world-class facility, including modern amenities such as internet access and a parcel management system. The Railway Minister assured him of efforts to address these requests.

