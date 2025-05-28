Uttarakhand Unveils Pioneering Industrial and Yoga Policies

The Uttarakhand Cabinet took bold steps by approving groundbreaking policies focused on industrial investment and yoga. Officials revealed that these initiatives are set to reshape the state's economic and cultural landscape.

During a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the 'Mega Industrial and Investment Policy-2025' received the green light, aiming to establish Uttarakhand as a premier destination for capital investment both nationally and globally. This move is expected to foster economic growth and job creation by developing a conducive environment for large-scale industry investments.

Furthermore, the revolutionary Uttarakhand Yoga Policy was also given the nod, marking a national milestone as the first of its kind. This policy aims to transform the state into the world's yoga capital by integrating yoga into social, educational, and tourism frameworks, thereby enhancing its reach beyond its traditional role.

(With inputs from agencies.)