Uttarakhand Unveils Pioneering Industrial and Yoga Policies
The Uttarakhand Cabinet approved ambitious policies on industrial investment and yoga. The 'Mega Industrial and Investment Policy-2025' aims to boost capital investment, while the Uttarakhand Yoga Policy aspires to position the state as the global hub for yoga and wellness, significantly impacting economic and social sectors.
- Country:
- India
The Uttarakhand Cabinet took bold steps by approving groundbreaking policies focused on industrial investment and yoga. Officials revealed that these initiatives are set to reshape the state's economic and cultural landscape.
During a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the 'Mega Industrial and Investment Policy-2025' received the green light, aiming to establish Uttarakhand as a premier destination for capital investment both nationally and globally. This move is expected to foster economic growth and job creation by developing a conducive environment for large-scale industry investments.
Furthermore, the revolutionary Uttarakhand Yoga Policy was also given the nod, marking a national milestone as the first of its kind. This policy aims to transform the state into the world's yoga capital by integrating yoga into social, educational, and tourism frameworks, thereby enhancing its reach beyond its traditional role.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kenya’s Aviation Industry Delivers Strong Economic Lift and Job Creation
Trump Backs Nippon Steel's $14.9 Billion Bid, Praises Job Creation Impact
India's goals are to remove poverty, bring about economic development and become developed nation: PM Modi at Gujarat rally.
ADNOC's ICV Programme Fuels Emirati Job Creation and Economic Growth