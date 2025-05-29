Trains Targeted: Stone-Pelting Incidents Lead to Arrests

Two individuals, including a minor, were apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly pelting stones at several trains shortly after they departed from Mathura Junction on Tuesday night, according to an official statement.

The Railway Protection Force received alerts from the railway control room late Tuesday night after passengers complained about incidents affecting the Kota-Patna Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Huzur Sahib Nanded Express, and Duronto Express after leaving Mathura Junction for Agra.

Although an initial search overnight did not yield results, a renewed search operation on Wednesday morning led to the detention of a local youth and a minor who eventually confessed to the act and revealed there was a third accomplice. Authorities are actively searching for this third person as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)