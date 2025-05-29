Left Menu

Trains Targeted: Stone-Pelting Incidents Lead to Arrests

Two individuals, one a minor, were detained for allegedly stone-pelting trains near Mathura Junction. The Railway Protection Force initiated a search after receiving complaints about the incidents affecting several express trains. Investigations continue as authorities search for a third suspect involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 29-05-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 00:54 IST
Trains Targeted: Stone-Pelting Incidents Lead to Arrests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals, including a minor, were apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly pelting stones at several trains shortly after they departed from Mathura Junction on Tuesday night, according to an official statement.

The Railway Protection Force received alerts from the railway control room late Tuesday night after passengers complained about incidents affecting the Kota-Patna Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Huzur Sahib Nanded Express, and Duronto Express after leaving Mathura Junction for Agra.

Although an initial search overnight did not yield results, a renewed search operation on Wednesday morning led to the detention of a local youth and a minor who eventually confessed to the act and revealed there was a third accomplice. Authorities are actively searching for this third person as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025