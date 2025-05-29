Left Menu

Federal Judge Halts US Move to Block NYC's Congestion Pricing

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the U.S. Transportation Department from preventing federal funding for New York City projects in a bid to halt Manhattan's congestion pricing program. The decision comes after the Trump administration rescinded approval for the program aimed at reducing traffic and funding transit upgrades.

A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction against the U.S. Transportation Department's attempt to withhold federal funding from New York City projects. This move is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to block Manhattan's congestion pricing initiative.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman noted that the Transportation Department had cornered New York into a tough decision: end the congestion pricing program or face significant federal compliance consequences. The program charges a fee for most vehicles entering Manhattan's busiest zones during peak times.

The controversy follows the Trump administration's February rescission of federal approval. New York and its agencies subsequently challenged this action in court, particularly given the program's success in reducing traffic and generating funds for transit improvements.

