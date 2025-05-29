Left Menu

Vaisala Expands in India: A New Milestone in High-Tech Manufacturing

Vaisala, a key player in measurement instruments for climate action, announced its expansion into India with an office in Mumbai. This move supports the growing Indian industrial sector in fields like life sciences and semiconductors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 12:31 IST
Vaisala, renowned for its expertise in measurement instruments and climate action intelligence, has officially expanded its operations into India with a new office in Mumbai. This strategic development underscores Vaisala's dedication to supporting India's burgeoning industrial sector, particularly in high-tech manufacturing fields such as life sciences and semiconductor production.

The milestone was marked on May 28 with an opening ceremony featuring prominent speeches that highlighted Vaisala's vision for strategic growth and commitment to the Indian market. A traditional Lamp Lighting Ceremony and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony emphasized the significance of the event, heralding a promising future in India's industrial landscape.

Dr. Eva Nilsson, Deputy Consul General of Finland in Mumbai, praised Vaisala's expansion as a testament to the strong collaboration between Finnish companies and India. Mr. Kian Wei Yap of Vaisala acknowledged the vital role of partnerships, stating the significant growth of their business in Asia Pacific and expressing confidence in further contributing value to India's manufacturing sector.

