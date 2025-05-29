Euro Zone Bonds: Yield Rise Amid Trade Turmoil

In a seismic shift within the financial markets, euro zone government bond yields experienced an uptick on Thursday. This rise coincided with investors moving away from traditional safe-haven assets after a pivotal decision by a U.S. federal court blocking significant tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Following the court's ruling that Trump exceeded his authority with the sweeping duties on imports, investors opted for riskier endeavors. This movement caused a notable increase in long-term bond yields, alongside growing apprehension over rising debt levels in major economies.

Germany's 10-year bond yield climbed 4 basis points. Meanwhile, Italy's 10-year yield also saw a rise, reflecting market uncertainty over trade developments and the European Central Bank's upcoming interest rate meetings. The financial climate remains sensitive to ongoing trade and economic conditions.

