HeidelbergCement India Reports Modest Q4 Profit Growth Amid Revenue Increase
HeidelbergCement India Ltd reported a 4.75% rise in net profit for the March quarter of FY25. Revenue increased by 2.66% due to higher sales volume and prices. However, the financial year saw a 36.4% decline in net profit, with a decrease in consolidated income and sales volume.
- Country:
- India
HeidelbergCement India Ltd has announced a 4.75% rise in its net profit, totaling Rs 50.45 crore, for the March quarter of FY25, compared to the previous year's Rs 48.16 crore. This growth is attributed to a 2% increase in sales volume and a 1% rise in prices.
Despite the quarterly revenue increase of 2.66% to Rs 612.46 crore, total expenses also rose by 1.75%, reaching Rs 544.11 crore. The company's total income for the March quarter stood at Rs 623.67 crore, marking a 2.18% increase. HeidelbergCement India, a subsidiary of the German company Heidelberg Materials, has shown resilience in a challenging market.
However, the overall annual performance painted a different picture. The company's net profit for the entire fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, dropped by 36.4%, settling at Rs 106.75 crore. Consolidated income also declined by 9.33% to Rs 2,194.35 crore, with sales volume slipping 6.1% to 4,515 kilo tonne.
ALSO READ
Financial Showdown: Global Markets and Water Woes
Burberry's Strong Financial Performance Amid Challenging Conditions
Trade Truces and Market Tremors: Navigating the Global Financial Waters
KPI Green Energy's Profit Surges Amidst Revenue Spike
Revolutionizing India's Lending Landscape: Yubi's Transformative Impact on Co-Lending and Financial Inclusion