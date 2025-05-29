HeidelbergCement India Reports Modest Q4 Profit Growth Amid Revenue Increase

HeidelbergCement India Ltd has announced a 4.75% rise in its net profit, totaling Rs 50.45 crore, for the March quarter of FY25, compared to the previous year's Rs 48.16 crore. This growth is attributed to a 2% increase in sales volume and a 1% rise in prices.

Despite the quarterly revenue increase of 2.66% to Rs 612.46 crore, total expenses also rose by 1.75%, reaching Rs 544.11 crore. The company's total income for the March quarter stood at Rs 623.67 crore, marking a 2.18% increase. HeidelbergCement India, a subsidiary of the German company Heidelberg Materials, has shown resilience in a challenging market.

However, the overall annual performance painted a different picture. The company's net profit for the entire fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, dropped by 36.4%, settling at Rs 106.75 crore. Consolidated income also declined by 9.33% to Rs 2,194.35 crore, with sales volume slipping 6.1% to 4,515 kilo tonne.