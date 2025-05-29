Left Menu

Groundbreaking MoU Revolutionizes Financial Education and Retirement Planning in India

FPSB India and the NPS Trust have partnered to launch comprehensive financial education programs across India. The initiative aims to enhance retirement planning awareness through joint campaigns and learning resources. This marks a significant step in empowering Indians with the knowledge to secure their financial futures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:57 IST
MoU signing by Krishan Mishra, CEO - FPSB India (left) and Suparna Tandon, CEO - NPS Trust (right).. Image Credit: ANI
In an unprecedented move, FPSB India has joined forces with the National Pension System Trust to spearhead a nationwide campaign designed to bolster financial literacy and retirement planning acumen amongst Indians. This groundbreaking collaboration was solidified with the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), charting a new course for financial education in the country.

The initiative, aimed at individuals, employers, and financial intermediaries, will feature a series of joint efforts including co-branded learning materials, informative webinars, and comprehensive capacity-building projects. FPSB India's CEO, Krishan Mishra, described the MoU as a transformative opportunity to weave retirement planning seamlessly into personal finance education, reaching diverse societal segments with practical guidance.

With a commitment to financial inclusion and a vision of a financially secure nation, the partnership seeks to enhance retirement readiness among the populace. The MoU's ultimate goal is to arm citizens with the necessary tools and knowledge to plan effectively for their future, aligning with the Government of India's vision of Viksit Bharat and a financially resilient community.

