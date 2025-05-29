Groundbreaking MoU Revolutionizes Financial Education and Retirement Planning in India

In an unprecedented move, FPSB India has joined forces with the National Pension System Trust to spearhead a nationwide campaign designed to bolster financial literacy and retirement planning acumen amongst Indians. This groundbreaking collaboration was solidified with the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), charting a new course for financial education in the country.

The initiative, aimed at individuals, employers, and financial intermediaries, will feature a series of joint efforts including co-branded learning materials, informative webinars, and comprehensive capacity-building projects. FPSB India's CEO, Krishan Mishra, described the MoU as a transformative opportunity to weave retirement planning seamlessly into personal finance education, reaching diverse societal segments with practical guidance.

With a commitment to financial inclusion and a vision of a financially secure nation, the partnership seeks to enhance retirement readiness among the populace. The MoU's ultimate goal is to arm citizens with the necessary tools and knowledge to plan effectively for their future, aligning with the Government of India's vision of Viksit Bharat and a financially resilient community.

