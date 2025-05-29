IndiaAI Launches Global Initiative to Elevate Indian AI Startups

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has announced a groundbreaking development in India's AI sector, unveiling the selection of ten prominent Indian startups for the IndiaAI Startups Global Initiative. This esteemed international acceleration program, in partnership with Station F, Paris, and HEC Paris, sets the stage for these startups' global expansion.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the initiative's impact, noting its role in catapulting India's AI ecosystem to a global scale. He stated, 'Through initiatives like this, our most promising startups can now access international markets, foster global alliances, and develop scalable solutions.' This collaboration with Station F and HEC Paris marks a new milestone in India's innovation diplomacy.

The selected startups, including PrivaSapien Technologies and CoRover.ai, will engage in a rigorous four-month program designed to enhance their market reach and facilitate cross-border collaborations. Starting with an online preparation phase, the initiative will culminate in a three-month residency in Paris, offering invaluable resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities within the European ecosystem. The initiative aligns with the Indian government's AI vision for inclusive growth, serving as a bridge between Indian talent and global innovation hubs.

