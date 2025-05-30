Trump's Tariff Turmoil Sends Dollar Tumbling
The dollar weakened as investors responded to a U.S. trade court ruling that blocked most of President Trump's proposed tariffs. Despite optimism from Trump officials about appealing the decision, concerns about U.S. trade policy implementation have affected investor confidence and raised fears of inflation and economic slowdown.
The dollar declined on Thursday as investors reacted to a U.S. trade court ruling that stopped most of President Trump's proposed tariffs.
Senior officials in Trump's administration expressed optimism about overturning the decision and exploring alternative legal routes.
The ruling's impact has sparked concerns about the U.S. economic outlook, inflation, and the erratic implementation of trade policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
