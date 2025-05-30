China Lifts Ban on Japanese Seafood Imports
China has agreed to lift its ban on Japanese seafood imports, which was imposed in August 2023 following the Fukushima nuclear wastewater discharge. The agreement was reached after discussions between officials from Japan and China. Imports will resume once the required paperwork is complete.
In a significant development for the fishing industry, China announced it will lift its ban on Japanese seafood imports. The embargo was initially imposed in August 2023 due to concerns over radioactive wastewater discharge from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.
Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi confirmed that an agreement was reached following a meeting between Japanese and Chinese officials in Beijing. The lifting of the ban awaits the completion of necessary administrative formalities.
Although China has yet to issue an official comment, this decision is expected to positively impact Japan's seafood industry, which has been affected by the trade restrictions.
