Left Menu

China Lifts Ban on Japanese Seafood Imports

China has agreed to lift its ban on Japanese seafood imports, which was imposed in August 2023 following the Fukushima nuclear wastewater discharge. The agreement was reached after discussions between officials from Japan and China. Imports will resume once the required paperwork is complete.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 30-05-2025 06:52 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 06:52 IST
China Lifts Ban on Japanese Seafood Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a significant development for the fishing industry, China announced it will lift its ban on Japanese seafood imports. The embargo was initially imposed in August 2023 due to concerns over radioactive wastewater discharge from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi confirmed that an agreement was reached following a meeting between Japanese and Chinese officials in Beijing. The lifting of the ban awaits the completion of necessary administrative formalities.

Although China has yet to issue an official comment, this decision is expected to positively impact Japan's seafood industry, which has been affected by the trade restrictions.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025