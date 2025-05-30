Left Menu

Global Trade Tension Weighs on Indian Markets Amid US Tariff Uncertainty

Indian stock markets opened in the red on Friday due to global concerns over US tariff policies. The Nifty 50 dropped 21 points while BSE Sensex fell by 167 points. Investors await clarity from higher US courts. Major Asian indices also showed declines reflecting worldwide caution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:15 IST
Global Trade Tension Weighs on Indian Markets Amid US Tariff Uncertainty
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Indian stock markets made a somber start, reflecting global anxieties tied to persisting U.S. tariff policies. The unexpected move by the U.S. Federal Appeals Court allowing the Trump administration's tariff strategy to continue until a higher court's verdict intensified global market uncertainties.

At the opening bell, the Nifty 50 index dropped 21 points, or 0.08%, to 24,812.60, while the BSE Sensex saw a decrease of 167.33 points, or 0.20%, settling at 81,465.69. This downturn mirrors the broader negative sentiments prevailing across major Asian stock indices. Analysts suggest this cautious approach may persist amid the ongoing tariff uncertainty.

Ajay Bagga, a Banking and Market Expert, remarked on the mixed market dynamics, noting the reduced volatility despite it being an expiry day. Bagga highlighted strong capital inflows and anticipations for robust GDP figures for India, alongside consistent domestic fund flows which contribute to an optimistic outlook for Indian markets. Yet, he noted, the convoluted U.S. policy environment remains a significant concern for risk markets. He expressed hope for resolution around the tariffs by July, which could guide market positioning as early as June.

Sector-wise, there was widespread pressure with Nifty IT leading the losses at a 0.9% decline. Nifty Pharma, Nifty Metal, and Nifty FMCG also logged losses, though largely contained, with broader market indices showing varied performances. While Nifty Small Cap and Nifty Midcap indices traded positively, Nifty 100 opened in the red.

The ripple effect of tariff-related anxieties was evident across Asian markets with Japan's Nikkei 225 down over 1.4%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 1.47%, and South Korea's KOSPI decreasing by 0.61%. This shared negative sentiment underscores the lingering global economic unease.

As the day unfolds, investors are keen on domestic GDP statistics for potential positive signals that might bolster market sentiment, even if temporarily. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025