Tragedy Strikes as Tourist Vehicle Plunges into Teesta River

A tragic accident unfolded in North Sikkim's Mangan district when a tourist vehicle carrying 11 people veered off a mountainous route into the Teesta river, killing one and injuring two, with eight others still unaccounted for, local police reported on Friday.

According to initial investigations, the crash occurred late Thursday night as the vehicle traveled from Lachen to Lachung. It plunged approximately 1,000 feet into the river at a notoriously dangerous turn, highlighting the area's risk for accidents. Rescue teams managed to save two critically injured individuals and recover one body.

A large-scale rescue operation is underway, involving the Indian Army, ITBP, Sikkim Police, and local authorities. They are conducting late-night efforts under challenging weather and terrain conditions, while urging travelers to avoid the area. More details, including victims' identities and the cause, are pending.

