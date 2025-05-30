IndiGo Expands Horizons: New Direct Flights to London, Athens, and More

Leading Indian airline IndiGo has announced plans to launch direct flights to 10 international destinations, including London and Athens, during this financial year, according to CEO Pieter Elbers.

Other destinations on the list include Amsterdam, Manchester, and Copenhagen, with operations to Manchester and Amsterdam beginning in July using the Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

Elbers emphasized India's aviation market's growth potential, supported by infrastructure expansion, and highlighted the significant role of IndiGo in establishing India as a key transit hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)