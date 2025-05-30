Cottonseed Oil Cake Prices Surge Amid Rising Demand

On Friday, the prices of cottonseed oil cake experienced an uptick of Rs 21, reaching Rs 2,962 per quintal in futures trading. This movement was attributed to speculators forming new positions in response to heightened demand.

Trading on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange showed that the cottonseed oil cake meant for June delivery appreciated by Rs 21, or 0.71%, now standing at Rs 2,962 per quintal.

Market analysts pointed out that the expansion of positions by market participants, fueled by a robust demand for cattle feed, was the key driver behind the increase in cottonseed oil cake prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)