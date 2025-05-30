Sri Lankan Chili Paste Goes Viral: A Live Streaming Success Story

A Sri Lankan chili paste gained unexpected popularity after being highlighted in a Chinese live streaming event. The buzz surrounding the product reflects the dynamic interplay between Sri Lanka's rural economy and China's expansive market.

Entrepreneur Chiranjaya Udumullage capitalized on this booming interest, demonstrating the potential of linking traditional Sri Lankan products with Chinese e-commerce platforms. His rapid success—selling out in just three minutes—illustrates the burgeoning influence of digital marketplaces.

Devinder Kumar from CICG Europe-Asia took a closer look into this phenomenon, eager to understand how Udumullage's approach could reshape perceptions regarding the vitality and potential of the Chinese market for Sri Lankan goods.