Left Menu

Sri Lankan Chili Paste Goes Viral: A Live Streaming Success Story

This story explores how a bottle of Sri Lankan chili paste became viral during a Chinese live streaming event and how it helped revive the rural economy in Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan entrepreneur Chiranjaya Udumullage harnessed the power of Chinese e-commerce live streaming to sell out inventory in just three minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:44 IST
Sri Lankan Chili Paste Goes Viral: A Live Streaming Success Story
  • Country:
  • China

A Sri Lankan chili paste gained unexpected popularity after being highlighted in a Chinese live streaming event. The buzz surrounding the product reflects the dynamic interplay between Sri Lanka's rural economy and China's expansive market.

Entrepreneur Chiranjaya Udumullage capitalized on this booming interest, demonstrating the potential of linking traditional Sri Lankan products with Chinese e-commerce platforms. His rapid success—selling out in just three minutes—illustrates the burgeoning influence of digital marketplaces.

Devinder Kumar from CICG Europe-Asia took a closer look into this phenomenon, eager to understand how Udumullage's approach could reshape perceptions regarding the vitality and potential of the Chinese market for Sri Lankan goods.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025