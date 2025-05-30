AMNS India Launches Innovative Optigal Steel Range to Meet Growing Demand

In response to increasing demand, AMNS India has launched a new color-coated steel product line, Optigal Prime and Optigal Pinnacle, targeting the domestic infrastructure sector. This move aims to address the needs of airports, railways, and metro projects.

Ranjan Dhar, Director & Vice President of Sales and Marketing, highlighted the growing 10-12% demand in India and emphasized the importance of steel in rapid economic development, drawing parallels with China and South Korea.

Currently producing 700,000 tonnes annually, AMNS plans to raise its production capacity to 1 million tonnes, with new offerings initiated from their Pune facility, focusing on a 25% market share within three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)