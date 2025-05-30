Tejas Cargo India Limited Reports Impressive FY25 Performance

In a remarkable performance for the fiscal year 2025, Tejas Cargo India Limited, listed on the NSE as TEJASCARGO, announced significant gains in its audited financial results. The logistics service provider noted a healthy increase across several financial indicators, underscoring strong asset utilization and strategic cost management.

Tejas Cargo's consolidated financial highlights for the second half of FY25 included a total income of ₹253.15 crore, a marginal dip of 0.76% from previous marks. However, the company's EBITDA surged by 27.57% to ₹58.13 crore, showing a notable profitability boost, as the EBITDA margin increased by 510 basis points to 22.96%. Net profits during this period rose by 18.82% to ₹10.39 crore, further solidifying a net profit margin of 4.10%.

For the entire fiscal year, the company reported a powerful 20.27% year-over-year growth in total income, reaching ₹508.24 crore. The EBITDA soared by an impressive 50.20% to ₹103.69 crore, leading to an enhanced EBITDA margin of 20.40%. Net profit surged by 44.73% to ₹19.14 crore, reflecting growing efficiency and strategic execution.

The company's fleet strength jumped to 1,196 vehicles, including 268 trailers and 928 container trucks, expanding its reach to 22 branches across India. Chairman & Managing Director Chander Bindal highlighted the company's transformative phase, marked by an increased client base and diversified industry presence. Bindal also expressed confidence in leveraging technology and partnerships for continued growth in FY26.

