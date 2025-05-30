Russia and Ukraine Gear Up for Fresh Istanbul Talks

In a renewed diplomatic effort, Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky will once again lead Russia's delegation in Istanbul for a second round of talks with Ukraine on June 2. According to a statement from the Russian foreign ministry, Medinsky will present a memorandum along with other proposals aimed at achieving a ceasefire.

The forthcoming talks in Istanbul represent a significant diplomatic moment as both nations continue to face growing calls for resolving ongoing tensions. However, Ukraine has yet to officially respond to Russia's proposals for the talks that are planned for next week.

As the international community keeps a close watch, this meeting in Istanbul could become a pivotal chapter in the pursuit of peace between Russia and Ukraine, contingent on active participation from Ukrainian authorities.