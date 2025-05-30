China Strengthens Economic Ties with Sri Lanka Amid Stability

Efforts to strengthen economic ties between China and Sri Lanka are being prioritized as the island nation enjoys political and economic stability, according to China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

In a meeting with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Wang Wentao pledged China's continuous support and highlighted rising interest from Chinese investors.

The minister's visit, accompanied by over 100 Chinese investors, seeks to consolidate agreements from Dissanayake's recent China visit. Discussions also covered the timely completion of ongoing development projects in Sri Lanka.