Bullish Future for Indian Aviation Despite Global Supply Challenges

The Indian aviation sector is experiencing a promising upturn, with a particularly bullish outlook. However, the global airline industry continues to grapple with significant supply chain difficulties, according to the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA).

During a recent briefing in the national capital, AAPA Director General Subhas Menon revealed ongoing discussions with IndiGo regarding its potential membership with the association, which currently includes 18 airlines such as Air India.

Menon also urged regional regulators to harmonize rules to ensure predictability for airlines, cautioning against any regulatory changes that might increase operational costs. He noted that while there's no demand crisis, the ongoing supply chain struggles pose a challenge, even as India progresses with airport expansions in one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets.