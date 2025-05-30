Left Menu

Bullish Future for Indian Aviation Despite Global Supply Challenges

The Indian aviation market is booming, with a promising future. While global airlines face supply chain issues, India's potential remains high post-pandemic. The AAPA emphasizes the need for harmonized regulations to avoid increased costs for airlines. Talks with IndiGo for AAPA membership are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian aviation sector is experiencing a promising upturn, with a particularly bullish outlook. However, the global airline industry continues to grapple with significant supply chain difficulties, according to the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA).

During a recent briefing in the national capital, AAPA Director General Subhas Menon revealed ongoing discussions with IndiGo regarding its potential membership with the association, which currently includes 18 airlines such as Air India.

Menon also urged regional regulators to harmonize rules to ensure predictability for airlines, cautioning against any regulatory changes that might increase operational costs. He noted that while there's no demand crisis, the ongoing supply chain struggles pose a challenge, even as India progresses with airport expansions in one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets.

