Left Menu

India Poised to Overtake Japan as World's Fourth Largest Economy

India is set to become the fourth largest global economy by the end of the current fiscal year, supported by a growth rate of 6.3-6.8%. India's GDP is projected to exceed USD 4 trillion, with private consumption and resilient service exports driving this advancement. The nation is anticipated to maintain its economic momentum with declining crude oil prices and solid agricultural performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:18 IST
India Poised to Overtake Japan as World's Fourth Largest Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is on the verge of a significant economic milestone, projected to become the world's fourth largest economy, surpassing Japan, by the end of the current fiscal year. Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran confirmed the nation's anticipated growth rate stands between 6.3% and 6.8%, reflecting consistent economic progress.

The Indian economy's size is expected to exceed USD 4 trillion, driven largely by private consumption, a rebounding rural economy, and robust service exports. Notably, lower oil prices have eased external pressures, creating fiscal space for further growth while a substantial rabi harvest keeps food inflation in check.

According to the IMF's World Economic Outlook, India's economic outlook remains promising. Capital formation is expected to rise, buoyed by high capacity utilisation levels and government tax relief, supporting ongoing consumption increases. With strong financial reserves, the Indian economy is poised to consolidate its global position further.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025