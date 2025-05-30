Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Life in Uttar Pradesh

A fatal accident in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district claimed the life of 28-year-old Rahul Maddheshiya when an SUV collided with his motorcycle. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. The incident is under investigation by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:19 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Life in Uttar Pradesh
collision
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district led to the death of 28-year-old Rahul Maddheshiya on Friday afternoon. The mishap occurred when an SUV struck his motorcycle near Bhalauni petrol pump as he was heading home after refueling.

According to police reports, the SUV was traveling from Barhaj to Deoria when it collided with Rahul's motorcycle on the Barhaj-Sonughat road. Despite prompt assistance from locals who transported him to Maharshi Devraha Baba Medical College, Rahul succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.

Bhalauni Station House Officer Ajay Kumar Pandey confirmed that the SUV has been seized and the body sent for a post-mortem. An investigation into the accident is currently ongoing, with authorities looking into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025