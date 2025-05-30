Tragic Collision Claims Life in Uttar Pradesh

A tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district led to the death of 28-year-old Rahul Maddheshiya on Friday afternoon. The mishap occurred when an SUV struck his motorcycle near Bhalauni petrol pump as he was heading home after refueling.

According to police reports, the SUV was traveling from Barhaj to Deoria when it collided with Rahul's motorcycle on the Barhaj-Sonughat road. Despite prompt assistance from locals who transported him to Maharshi Devraha Baba Medical College, Rahul succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.

Bhalauni Station House Officer Ajay Kumar Pandey confirmed that the SUV has been seized and the body sent for a post-mortem. An investigation into the accident is currently ongoing, with authorities looking into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)