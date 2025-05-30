Left Menu

China Lifts Seafood Ban Amid Fukushima Concerns

China is set to resume imports of Japanese seafood, following a ban due to concerns over Japan's release of treated wastewater from Fukushima. An agreement is in place after multiple talks, seen as a significant step in thawing bilateral tensions. However, bans on products from specific Japanese regions remain.

Updated: 30-05-2025 19:27 IST
  • Japan

China is poised to resume Japanese seafood imports after lifting a ban imposed in 2023 over concerns about the discharge of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, according to Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

The agreement follows substantial progress in talks held in Beijing, although China has not publicly confirmed the deal. The resumption marks a significant milestone for Japan, whose seafood exports were heavily impacted by the ban.

Despite this achievement, lingering tensions persist as China maintains its ban on farm and fisheries products from ten Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima. Japanese officials continue to advocate for the lifting of restrictions.

