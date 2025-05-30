Left Menu

IndiGo Receives Final 3-Month Extension for Boeing 777 Lease Amid Turkiye Tensions

IndiGo has been granted a final three-month extension by DGCA for damp leasing two Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines until August 31, 2025. This decision comes amid geopolitical tensions involving Turkiye. IndiGo is instructed not to seek further extensions and must terminate the lease within this period.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted IndiGo a one-time, three-month extension on its lease of two Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines. This final extension, lasting until August 31, 2025, aims to prevent sudden flight disruptions and ensuing passenger inconvenience, with strict instructions for IndiGo to terminate the lease within this timeframe.

This development occurs amid heightened geopolitical tensions, as Turkiye has recently expressed support for Pakistan, criticizing India's military actions. Additionally, aviation security watchdog BCAS revoked the security clearance for Turkish firm Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, citing national security interests.

IndiGo's request for a six-month lease extension was declined by the DGCA, prompting the three-month decision to avoid disrupting services on direct flights between Delhi, Mumbai, and Istanbul. The airline is further urged to comply with government regulations regarding its operations with damp-leased planes from Turkish Airlines.

