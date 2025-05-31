IndiGo Expands to 92nd Domestic Destination with Mumbai-Adampur Direct Flights

IndiGo, a prominent domestic airline, announced on Saturday the launch of its direct flight services from Mumbai to Adampur (Jalandhar) in Punjab, commencing from July 2. With this addition, Adampur becomes IndiGo's 92nd domestic and 133rd overall destination, reflecting the airline's strategic expansion.

This new route is set to provide Punjab's robust agricultural and industrial sectors with enhanced access to major ports in the Mumbai metropolitan region, boosting trade opportunities. The service is aligned with IndiGo's objective to support business and leisure travelers by offering convenient travel options.

Vinay Malhotra, IndiGo's head of global sales, emphasized the significance of the route by stating, "As Adampur becomes our 55th domestic and 77th overall destination from Mumbai, the new route will boost connectivity and economic opportunities. We will continue to enhance our domestic network, catering to the rising demand for air travel in the region."

