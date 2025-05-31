Tobacco: A Global Health Crisis and India's Battle Against Cancer

New Delhi, India, May 31: On World No Tobacco Day, leading healthcare experts have raised an alarm over the significant threat tobacco poses to global health. They emphasize its devastating impact, including cancer, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, alongside infertility and risks from second-hand smoke exposure.

With over 37.5 lakh active cancer cases in India, tobacco emerges as the largest preventable cause. A recent global study in The Lancet's eClinical Medicine reveals tobacco-related illnesses result in over 1.3 million cancer-related deaths annually across seven countries, including India. 'Tobacco affects the entire body, leading to various cancers,' said Dr. Dinesh Singh, echoing the grave concerns.

Dr. Pritpal Kaur highlighted tobacco's assault on the respiratory system, stressing its far-reaching effects. In a proactive move, SPARSH Group of Hospitals has opened a new cancer care facility in Bengaluru, aiming to offer comprehensive treatment and promoting awareness for early detection and timely treatment, as emphasized by Dr. Vivek Shetty.

(With inputs from agencies.)